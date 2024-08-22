US reaffirms “commitment” to advancing human rights of Tibetans

Washington, Aug 22: A top US Government official met with the Dalai Lama and, on behalf of President Joe Biden, reaffirmed the US’ “commitment” to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage.

The Dalai Lama, 89, is recuperating in New York since he underwent a successful knee replacement surgery on June 28.

The Tibetan spiritual leader’s meeting with the top US State Department official comes months after President Biden signed into law a bill which enhances US support for Tibet and promotes dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute over the status and governance of the remote Himalayan region.

China had opposed the ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ — passed by the House of Representatives last February and cleared by the Senate in May — and described it as “destabilising.”

President Biden’s message to the Dalai Lama was conveyed by Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, who travelled to New York for an audience with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, a statement from the Department of State release said here.

“During the audience, Zeya conveyed, on behalf of President Biden, best wishes for His Holiness’s good health and reaffirmed the US commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage,” the statement said.

Welcoming Dalai Lama’s “lifelong dedication to promoting nonviolence and compassion,” Zeya also took the opportunity to discuss with the spiritual leader about “Tibetan cultural preservation, the United States’ ongoing efforts to address human rights abuses inside Tibet, and support for resuming dialogue between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and His Holiness and his representatives.”

“Honoured to meet with His Holiness the @DalaiLama, a global figure for compassion and nonviolence. I conveyed greetings from @POTUS, wishing a smooth recovery and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering support for the Tibetan community,” Zeya, an Indian-American diplomat, said in a post on X through her official handle.

Under Secretary Zeya was joined by Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Kelly Razzouk, the statement added.

Earlier in May 2022, Zeya had called on the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamsala, the seat of power of the Tibetan government in exile, during her official visit to India and Nepal.