Washington, Oct 13: The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation that temporarily raises the debt ceiling through December 3 and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt.
The bill passed strictly along party lines by a 219-206 vote on Tuesday.
The Senate passed its own version of the bill on Friday in a vote of 50-48. The legislation will now be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. (UNI)
US House passes bill raising debt ceiling through December 3
Washington, Oct 13: The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation that temporarily raises the debt ceiling through December 3 and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt.
Editorial
Kashmir on Railway canvas by 2023
No breach of protocol to LB representatives