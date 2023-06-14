US FDA approves Granules India’s ANDA for Levetiracetam Tablets

Hyderabad, June 14: Granules India Limited on Wednesday announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Levetiracetam Tablets USP, 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg. bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Keppra Tablets of UCB, Inc. (UCB).

Levetiracetam Tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment ofPartial onset seizures in adults and infants of age 1 month and older children with epilepsy; Myoclonic seizures in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and Primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in adults and children 6 years of age and older with idiopathic generalized epilepsy.

A Granules India release here said the Company now has a total of 58 ANDA approvals from US FDA (56 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The current annual U.S. market for Levetiracetam Tablets is approximately $247 Million, according to MAT Mar 2023, IQVIA/IMS Health. (UNI)