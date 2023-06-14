Lee Health Domain launches ‘D-Macula’ Soft gel capsules in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 14: Lee Health Domain, a Hyderabad based Pharmaceutical Company on Wednesday announced the launch of a novel bioactive phytonutrient dietary supplement under the brand name “D-Macula” Soft Gel Capsules for the treatment of macular degeneration and various ophthalmic infections.

“D-Macula” Soft Gel Capsule Formula is a synergistic Combination of potent bioactive phytonutrients of Ashwagandha, Goghrita (Cow Ghee), Shallaki, Zeaxanthin, Thiphala, Beta Carotene and Saffron, the Pharma company said in a release here.

The unique preparation of these active ingredients is extracted by using Desi Cow Ghee as base to retain the efficacy of the compounds, said Ms.Leela Rani, Director of the Company.

She said D-Macula Soft Gel Capsules support to get relief from Eye inflammation, irritation, dryness and fight against harmful blue light and as an adjuvant therapy in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

“The capsules being released in the market for prescription by all the Ophthalmic and Diabetic Doctors and also made available online through Amazon and Company website www.leehealthdomain.com. (UNI)