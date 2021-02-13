US continues to seek Assange’s extradition: Justice Dept

Washington, Feb 13:The US Justice Department has said that it is continuing work for getting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited to the United States.

In an interaction with Sputnik, the department’s spokesperson Nicole Navas said, “I can confirm we are continuing our efforts to seek the extradition of Julian Assange.”

Mr Navas was replying to a query whether the Justice Department would appeal against the recent ruling by a British judge, where the judge ruled against extraditing Assange.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the United States.

The judge cited health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, though he was not released from the Belmarsh high-security prison where he remains in detention.

Assange was initially convicted by the Obama administration for conspiring to hack classified information on a government computer. In 2019, charges were expanded to include espionage, punishable by a total of 175 years in prison. Assange is believed to be responsible for the largest leak of classified information in history on WikiLeaks in 2010.

(UNI)