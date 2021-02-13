inner voice

LOST “SHE”!

She has always been overburdened with worries

Tensions just never go away from her

She didn’t lose hope,

Everyday smiled with a sigh,

Started the things from a new way,

Tired, stressed and again lost at the end !!!!

She smiled, lit the fire in her eyes and burnt herself

To the fullest.

Finally one lucky day,

She won.

She got her place,

From where there’s no comeback,

No stress,

No worries,

No tension.

She has left all the materialistic things of the world,

Reached at the place of contentment,

Her soul,roaming freely in the sky,

Laughing out loud at all the betrayals,

At all the mishappenings,

At all the worries…..

With a deep sigh of relief,

She smiled at lost world and flew away at a very far place!!!!!

Vidhi Mahajan, XII, Udhampur

Success

Success is a game

Play it well and you’ll get the fame.

Never give up bud

Even it take yonks to notch up

Failure is a part of it

You gotcha face it a bit

Inculcate the idea of success and hope

Even if you face counterproductiveness and go down the scarp

Submerge in this beautiful ocean

Believe me it is a powerful potion

And years after when you’ll be lookin’ at yourself,

You’ll think , damn!

What a vista man!

Arsheya Sharma

Evening time

How pleasing and peaceful is evening time O dear!

Everything looks solace giving and fair.

Birds seem chirping at every nook,

They go on singing hook or by crook.

The murmuring sound of water in every brook,

How pleasing is bluish waters look.

Everything looks calm and murky one,

It’s seems nature’s work is profusely done.

The evening follows by starry night,

Everything and creatures look pretty and bright.

The moon at night gives pleasing light,

It is a wonderful and spectcular sight.

How can I admire evening time O Koul!

It gives peace and serenity to every soul.

Ashok Koul

Ratanpuri