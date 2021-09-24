UPSC Civil Services 2020 Results Declared, Shubham Kumar Tops IAS Exam

New Delhi, Sept 24: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The top rank has been obtained by Shubham Kumar.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — have cleared the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.