UPSC Civil Services 2020 Results Declared, Shubham Kumar Tops IAS Exam

New Delhi, Sept 24: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The top rank has been obtained by Shubham Kumar.
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.
A total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — have cleared the examination.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
