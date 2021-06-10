UPSC CSE 2020 interview schedule released, admit cards shortly

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the interview for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will resume on August 2. The interview had begun in April but had to be stopped due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with COVID-19 countrywide.

“After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021,” the UPSC has said.

A total of 2,046 candidates will appear for the interview which will be held till September 22.

The interview call letters of the concerned candidates will be released soon. “The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the Commission has said.

In view of the Covid situation, the Commission had postponed several exams.

The Civil Services preliminary exam 2021 which was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been postponed to October.

The EPFO enforcement officer exam which was scheduled on May 9 has been postponed. (AGENCY)