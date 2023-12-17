Sir,

I write to commend the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) recent directive addressing concerns over doctors engaging in private practice during working hours. The CAT’s call for a report on follow-up actions against such practices underscores the importance of upholding medical ethics.

The medical profession is revered for its commitment to society’s well-being, demanding professionalism and accountability. It is heartening to see the CAT emphasizing the noble responsibility doctors bear in preserving and restoring health.

As the case progresses, we trust that the authorities will ensure a fair and efficient resolution, aligning with the interests of patient care and public welfare.

Rupesh Rasgotra

Udhampur