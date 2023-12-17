Sir,

The recent State Assembly election results, particularly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have sparked widespread interest and analysis.

The unexpected outcomes, especially in Chhattisgarh, challenge the predictions of exit polls. From a common citizen’s standpoint, it’s apparent that the BJP’s strategic campaigning, inclusive outreach, and effective communication played a pivotal role.

The opposition’s failure to match this effort and address public concerns is evident. The BJP’s focus on developmental initiatives, stable governance, and disciplined cadre resonated with voters.

It’s a call for political parties, especially the Congress, to introspect, avoid ideological gaps, and adapt to changing paradigms for sustained public support. As the nation progresses, internal stability and statesmanship are crucial for harmonious growth.

Isha Devi

Bishnah