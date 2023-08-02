Upgrade Chanapora’s PHC to SDH

The long-standing issues faced by the residents of Chanapora regarding the delayed upgradation of the 50-bed hospital from a Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a Sub-District Hospital (SDH) are a matter of serious concern. The fact that the government has already invested a significant amount, Rs 22 crore, in constructing the hospital building but hasn’t taken steps to make it a fully functional healthcare facility is indeed a serious lapse by authorities. The restricted operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are inadequate to cater to the healthcare needs of the growing population in the area, leaving residents in distress during emergencies.

A decade of waiting, a significant investment of crores in the hospital’s construction, and the presence of essential medical equipment should have warranted a prompt upgrade from a PHC to SDH. Citing a shortage of medical staff as a reason for the non-operational status of the hospital after such a long time is certainly not acceptable. It highlights a lack of proper planning and management in the healthcare system. An extensive audit of the manpower in different health institutions is indeed necessary to identify gaps and areas for improvement. Rationalising the manpower allocation for emergency services is crucial to ensure that hospitals like the one in Chanapora can operate efficiently and serve the community’s healthcare needs adequately.

The decision to invest 22 crore rupees in the hospital was taken after consultations and deliberations, to provide timely healthcare services to the people. However, the change of administrative and directorate heads should not lead to the neglect of already sanctioned projects. The continuity and completion of such vital projects should be ensured, regardless of any administrative changes. Higher authorities must intervene in this matter to resolve the issue promptly. They should prioritise the upgrade of the hospital to an SDH, ensure the deployment of sufficient medical staff, and take the necessary steps to make the hospital operational round the clock.