LG inaugurates Affordable Rental Housing Complex at Sunjwan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Affordable Rental Housing Complex, under PMAY (Urban) Mission, at Sunjwan.

He dedicated the facility to the labour, work force & weaker section of Jammu Kashmir and handed over the keys of the accommodation units to the beneficiaries.

“Workers are the main drivers of J&K’s growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Affordable Rental Housing Complex will provide dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers and weaker sections of society near their workplace.

Such initiatives will create a sustainable housing ecosystem for the underprivileged, bring qualitative change in the lives of a family, prevent the growth of future slums and address the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, he added.

The Lt Governor acknowledged the significant role of workforce in India’s economy. He reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to creating vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants, poor and working community.

“Labour force and Workers are backbone of our trade, business, industries and making valuable contribution in building strong and Aatmanirbhar J&K. Besides, skilling and opportunities to workers it is our responsibility to protect their interests and ensure quality living for the family,” he said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor also shared the interventions made by the UT Administration to provide means of livelihood and raising the living standards of the workforce.

In less than 3 years, a huge number of self-employment opportunities have been created and we continue to focus on skilling of workers to meet the needs of economy and better quality employment, he said.

Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department gave a detailed briefing on the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) and other similar projects of the department to provide affordable housing to the people of J&K UT.

Today, 192 flats out of total 336 flats at Sunjwan at an affordable rental of Rs 2200 per month were handed over to the beneficiaries at ARHC, Sunjwan. The remaining flats will be handed over by the month of October this year, it was informed.

The initiative of “Affordable Rental Housing Complex” has been envisioned for providing rental housing for EWS/LIG urban migrants including labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers etc.), industrial workers, and migrants working with market/trade associations, educational/health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists / visitors, students or any other persons of such category.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; ULB representatives; senior officials and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.