UP Govt to provide Rs 20 lakh incentive to those buying electric buses: Yogi

AYODHYA, Oct 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which is considered the lifeline of transportation within the state, is making progress and expanding its operations.

While flagging off 51 buses after launching ‘Mission Mahila Sarathi’ at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya under the Mission Shakti, he said, “India became independent on August 15, 1947, but the first bus of the corporation had started running in May 1947.

Since then, the transport corporation has been setting long-distance routes. Now, the transport corporation is making progress and expanding its operations. Bus stations in the state will now be like airports, for which work has already begun.”

Yogi said, “There could not be a more appropriate occasion when the date of ‘Maha Ashtami’ is linked with Mission Shakti along with the launch of Mission Mahila Sarathi. The initiative seeks to connect and empower women drivers and conductors.”

It may be noted that these 51 buses will be operated exclusively by women as drivers and conductors. A short film was also screened during the event.

The CM mentioned that technology can bring significant changes to people’s lives. “We saw the corporation’s efficiency during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela when it successfully managed to transport 24 crore devotees,” he said.

Yogi said, “During the Covid pandemic, around 40 lakh people from UP working in different parts of the country became jobless and returned home. The UPSRTC rose to face this challenge. Around 11,000 to 12,000 buses and their drivers and conductors converged at the borders, where they helped all the citizens of state return to their homes and people from other states reach the state border.”

He said, “The Transport Corporation is your companion in times of crisis and now daughters symbolising Mission Shakti will drive these vehicles as drivers, fulfilling the role of companions.”

The CM said that the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women have always been a challenge. “That is why Indian society has always believed that where women are respected, their dignity is protected.

The UP Government has consistently promoted this idea in the fourth phase of Mission Shakti,” he said.

Yogi said that so far, more than 1.5 lakh daughters and sisters have been employed in various roles within the UP police and Government. “But the dream of having women as drivers and conductors in the Transport Corporation has also been realised. Now, daughters have become fighter pilots too,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that there used to be shortcomings in buses in the past, but gradually technology has been adopted. “Now, the focus is shifting towards electric buses instead of diesel.

There will be a significant increase in electric buses in the Transport Corporation and contracts. These buses will not cause pollution, noise, and will have better speed than regular buses,” he said.

Yogi said, “We have allocated Rs 400 crores in this regard. In terms of the Kumbh 2025, we still need to buy several buses. For better connectivity, the UP Government has formulated an EV policy. Electric buses do not use diesel, petrol, or CNG, they will be charged with electricity. They can travel up to 300 km on a single charge.

The Government will provide a Rs 20 lakh incentive to individuals buying such buses.”

The CM said that the Government will provide routes and facilities for schools, colleges, transport corporations, city bus services, if they purchase a bus. “The Urban Development and Transport Corporation is preparing charging stations in various locations. This way, we will be able to provide the public with a pollution-free system,” he said.

Yogi said that in a few days, the production of electric buses will begin in UP, marking a very important moment for the state. (UNI)