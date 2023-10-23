3 packets of heroin recovered

CHANDIGARH, Oct 22: Three packets of heroin and a drone battery were recovered from a paddy field near the international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district today, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, a joint search operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mastgarh village.

The BSF official said three packets of heroin weighing 2.916 kg and a drone battery were recovered from the field during the operation. (PTI)