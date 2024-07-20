UP Govt to plant over 36 crore saplings across state, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW, July 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that they would be creating a record by planting over 36 crore saplings across the state.

Addressing a mega plantation campaign, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign of calling all countrymen to plant one tree in the name of Mother (ek ped maa ke naam) on World Environment Day on June 5.

He said that the environmentalists are worried that global warming will create a new crisis for the world. This crisis has been created by human selfishness, so the responsibility of controlling it should also be on humans.

“The total population of UP is 25 crore, we are going to break the record by planting 36.50 crore saplings. In such a situation, three trees are going to be planted in the name of every mother power in UP within a day today. About 12 crore saplings have been planted since morning. We have to plant trees, save them and preserve the environment,” Adityanath said.

“For the first time, we faced the horror of floods. This affected 24 districts of UP, with a population of more than 20 lakh. Due to excessive rainfall in Nepal and Uttarakhand, these were hit by floods. This is the ill effect of global warming. This time in May-June will be remembered for a long time,” he said.

“The temperature here usually remains 42-45, but this time it reached 47-50. This ill effect will also create a water crisis. There will be untimely rains in some places and drought in others. Due to the changes caused by this, there is also a possibility of famine in many places,” he said.

The UP chief minister said that after the formation of the government in 2017, “we started a plantation campaign under the guidance and leadership of the prime minister. In seven years, the BJP-led government planted 168 crore saplings. When a survey was conducted through a third party in the state, it was found that 75-80 per cent of the trees are still alive and have been established as a (part of) good garden.”

Adityanath said that carbon emissions are damaging the environment. To protect it, farmers registered themselves with the tree planting campaign. Global institutions inspected their work. Arrangements were made to provide money in the form of carbon credits to 10 such farmers.

As a result of the government’s efforts, the Uttar Pradesh government is receiving a grant of 200 crores for this, he said. Adding that these trees also played a big role in stopping carbon emissions. Farmers will receive this amount continuously for five years. In the first phase, 25,000 farmers are provided the benefit of this facility.

He also said that earlier, Akbarnagar (in Lucknow) was synonymous with pollution, Saumitra forest has been formed there in the name of Lord Ram’s younger brother Laxman ji.

“I also planted Harishankari (plant). Shakti forest is going to be built on the other side of it. It will become a medium to save India’s river culture. It will guide us in providing a new strength with ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’,” Adityanath said. (PTI)