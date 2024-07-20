LG Sinha Chairs A High-Level Review Meeting On Security Scenario In Jammu Division

Jammu, July 20: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with Army Chief, various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation in Jammu division.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi; DG BSF, DG CRPF, DGP J&K, Heads of Intelligence Agencies and other senior officials of army, CAPFs and J&K Police attended the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the Army, CAPFs and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.

“We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.