Unknown gunmen decamp with Rs 2 lack cash from J&K Bank Branch in Budgam

BUDGAM: Unknown gunmen on Wednesday afternoon entered a JK Bank branch Chandapora in Budgam district and decamped with Rs two lakh cash.

Some unknown gunmen entered the brank of JK Bank Chandapora and fired some shots on the wall of Branch and the looted Rs 2 lakh.

SSP Budgam Tahir saleem confirmed the incident and added that he is on the way to ascertain the exact details.