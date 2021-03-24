Man held along with arms, ammo in Kokarnag

ANANTNAG: The government forces on Wednesday arrested a man along with arms and ammunition from a vehicle in Kokarnag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.

An Army official said, “Based on a credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle, the Anantnag police with the Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles established a joint checkpoint at Gadoll, Kokarnag.”

The driver has been arrested following the search of the vehicle during which arms and ammunition were recovered, he said.

He said the security forces recovered one grenade and some rounds of AK-47.