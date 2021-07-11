Universities, colleges, schools to remain closed till July 31

SEC extends relaxations to 16 Distts

Restaurants/Bars to remain open till 10 pm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The State Executive Committee (SEC) today extended COVID relaxations from 13 to 16 districts of the Union Territory—eight each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and ordered that Universities, colleges, schools and coaching centres will remain closed till July 31.

“All Universities, colleges and technical/skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for imparting on-camera/in-person education to the students till July 31 except for courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship. Teaching in all these institutions will be in Online mode,’’ an SEC order issued by its Chairperson Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said.

It further ordered that all schools and coaching centres in J&K will also continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in person education to students till July 31.

Sixteen districts where relaxations have been extended include Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur, all in Jammu region and Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian in Kashmir division.

In all these 16 districts, there will be no weekend curfew but night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 7 am.

Restaurants and bars will, however, remain open in these districts till 10 pm at 50 percent of the total capacity only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying RTPCR negative report.

On imposition of night curfew at 8 pm and keeping open the restaurants and bars till 10 pm, sources said those dining at the restaurants and their staff will be allowed to go home after 10 pm.

Outdoor shops will close at 7 pm.

The SEC has also permitted opening of Gyms along with Indoor Sports Complexes in 16 districts with 50 percent of total capacity for vaccinated persons and COVID negative report holders. The Swimming Pools will, however, remain closed while paid public parks will remain open for vaccinated people.

In rest of four districts including Doda and Reasi in Jammu region, weekend curfew will continue from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday and daily night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. All outfoot shops and bazaars will open five days in a week except Saturday and Sunday.

In these districts also, the restaurants and bars will open from 7 am to 10 pm at 50 percent of total capacity only for vaccinated people and negative report holders. In Indoor Shopping complexes and Malls, 50 percent shops will open subject to a roster to be issued by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The SEC observed that four blocks in Kashmir division and six in Jammu have shown positivity rate higher than 2 per cent in the past week. It directed the Deputy Commissioners to take stricter measures related to COVID Appropriate Behaviour and opening of activities in these blocks.

“All Deputy Commissioners shall keep active track of the positivity rates in these blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public/private offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4-5 percent,’’ the SEC order said.

It reiterated that there will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air. However, they will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Union Territory Government.

“The travellers carrying valid and verifiable negative RTPCR report of 48 hours period from a recognized testing facility shall be permitted to enter without having to undergo a re-test at all the entry points. This will also be applicable to the pilgrims coming for Mata Vaishno Devi Ji yatra at Katra,’’ the SEC order read.