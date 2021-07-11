Man dies as wall collapses at GMC Rajouri, DC orders probe

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 11: An elderly villager was buried alive after a large protection wall of the Govt Medical College, Rajouri collapsed this morning.

Sources said that there was heavy rain last night in Rajouri and adjoining areas. About 150 mt long and 30 ft high breast wall constructed by the PW(R&B) deartment Rajouri at the local GMC at Maira ( Nagrota near Rajouri town, was suddenly collapsed at around 7 am today. 70-year-old, Karam Singh, son of Gurmukh Singh, resident of Maira village, who was passing through the road leading to hospital, was buried alive under the debris of this wall.

Immediately after coming to know about the incident locals of the area and family members of the deceased, rushed to the site. SSP Rajouri and Deputy Commissioner along with PWD and Hospital staff staff also arrived there. A JCB was pressed into service and after five hours work by police, SDRF men and locals, the dead body of the deceased villager was extricated from the debris.

The locals held strong protest against the PWD authorities and the contractor and demanded action against the people responsible for it. They alleged that due to sub-standard work and poor supervision by engineers, the protection wall which was recently constructed at GMC was collapsed. They demanded stern action against them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan ordered probe into the matter regarding wall collapse leading to the death of villager and kind of material used by the agency, fixing responsibility on the people responsible. ADC Rajouri SD Singh will head the inquiry committee while Xens- Abdul Gani Jagal, S Vikram Singh, Mohd Hussain and Subash Chander; AEEs Sarwar Mehmood, Zulfkar Ali, Attar Parvez and one Structural Engineer deputed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu will be the members of the Committee.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the SSP Rajouri, SHO Rajouri has registered a case FIR No. 457/ 2021 in this connection. Further, investigation has been launched by police.