Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta

World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7th to raise awareness about global health issues and to mobilize efforts towards improving the health and well-being of people around the world. This day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, and each year it focuses on a specific health issue. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is “Health For All”. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the existing health inequalities that exist around the world. People from low-income backgrounds, women, children, and marginalized communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

To address these inequalities, WHO is calling on governments, health organizations, and individuals to take action towards achieving universal health coverage. Universal health coverage means that everyone has access to the healthcare they need, without facing financial hardship. This year’s theme also emphasizes the need for collaboration across different sectors to improve health outcomes. It is not just the responsibility of the health sector to improve health, but also of other sectors such as education, agriculture, and housing. By working together, we can create healthier environments that promote well-being for everyone.

One of the key messages of World Health Day 2023 is that health is a human right. Everyone has the right to good health, regardless of his socioeconomic status, race, or gender. It is the responsibility of governments and other stakeholders to ensure that this right is upheld. In addition to addressing health inequalities, this year’s World Health Day also aims to highlight the importance of mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health around the world, and it is important that we prioritize mental health and well-being as we move forward. To celebrate World Health Day, there are many things you can do. You can educate yourself and others about the importance of universal health coverage and the right to good health. You can also support organizations that work towards improving health outcomes, such as WHO or local health organizations.

Since its inception, health issues, access to healthcare have been greatly campaigned for by people all over the world on world health Day. The world health organisation has a different theme every year for this day which is highlighted in schools, seminars, workshops etc. The day is all about creating awareness for the health issues of the needy and the less fortunate in poor regions around the world, as well as reminding us to be grateful of our health and to better take care of ourselves. Mental health is often most neglected and owing to our stressful lifestyle, it is very important nowadays.

In conclusion, World Health Day is an important day to reflect on the state of global health and to take action towards achieving universal health coverage and addressing health inequalities. By working together across different sectors and prioritizing the right to good health, we can build a fairer, healthier world for everyone.

(The author is Professor and Head

Community Medicine GMC Jammu)