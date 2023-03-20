Unite To Form A Strong Government In Jammu And Kashmir: Azad

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday asked the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to get united so as to ensure a strong government.

Addressing a public rally in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Azad stressed upon the political parties not to split into small groups and stressed that the need of the hour was to be united.

He said that the difficulties of the people here were increasing day by day and by remaining disunited chances of a strong government in Jammu and Kashmir diminishes.

“Our efforts should remain to form a strong government,” he said, adding “there is a big challenge of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He urged the government that youth who were not involved in serious militancy cases should be released ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am not talking about the people who are involved in militancy”, he said and added “I am too against the militancy but in my regime I had acted against those who were found involved and those who proved innocent were not treated the same way.”

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said there should be a separate strong law for the militants and those who are found innocent should not be booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

He said the religious leaders who have nothing to do with the militancy and are lodged in jails not for solid reasons such cases create doubts in the minds of the common man.

“To book a person and send him to jail on any doubt would never be a good sign for the state, neither that it would pave way for better days, nor in the interest of democracy and peace,” Azad said

The central government has taken up some good initiatives and has been able to contain the militancy to a large extent, he said.

“Strikes are not being observed and stone pelting has come down. But in the meantime a religious person who has nothing to do with militancy is being sent to jail, which raises doubts among the people,” he said.

He said that the authorities are sometimes taking such initiatives which are diluting their good work also.