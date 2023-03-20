Retired Justice A Q Parrey Of Anantnag No More

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Retired Justice Ab Qadir Parrey died after a brief illness at his home in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Quoting a family members, that Parrey was not keeping well for quite sometime and today breathed his last at his home.

He said his funeral will be held at Sherbagh area of Anantnag town.

Meanwhile, several political and socio religious organizations condoled the death of Parrey. (KNO)