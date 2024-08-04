Union Secretary MeitY inaugurates Girls Hostel at NIELIT Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: A newly constructed Girls Hostel at NIELIT Srinagar was inaugurated by S. Krishnan, Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

Prerna Puri, Commissioner Secretary IT J&K; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Dhurandher, Executive Director, NIELIT HQ; Saleem Khan, SIO, NIC J&K; Vinu Kumar AR, Scientist-G, CDAC Trivandrum; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Dhurandher, Executive Director, NIELIT HQ welcomed the chief guest, S. Krishnan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

S. Krishnan interacted with students and conducted a thorough inspection of the newly constructed hostel.

He reviewed the facilities available for students, with particular attention to amenities for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan).

He emphasized that the new Girls Hostel is a significant step towards providing the necessary and emerging skills to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashaq Hussain Dar DIC NIELIT J&K, gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting the various activities and achievements of the NIELIT J&K center.

Union Secretary also toured the campus, where he appreciated the efforts of NIELIT J&K in imparting IT training across the Union Territory of J&K and added that NIELIT J&K is enthusiastic, and wishes to launch new activities to benefit the local students, Industry and Government agencies.

S. Krishnan encouraged the youth to contribute towards making India a talented nation.

Additionally, Union Secretary interacted with the interns participating in the MeitY-sponsored Work-Based Learning (WBL) program and observed a demonstration of the Kashmiri Carpet Taleem Generation Application, developed by NIELIT Srinagar. He also visited the newly established MeitY-sponsored Drone Lab.

The inauguration of the Girls Hostel marks a significant milestone in enhancing the educational infrastructure at NIELIT Srinagar, reinforcing the commitment of MeitY to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with advanced skills and opportunities.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ashaq Hussain Dar, expressing gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants for their valuable contributions and presence.