Cong responsible for decades of turmoil in J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Aug 3: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today hit out at the Congress for adopting appeasement policy towards Jammu and Kashmir since the times of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Sonia Gandhi controlled Manmohan Singh Government , leading to chaos, turbulence and even extinction of minuscule minorities in connivance with inimical political lackeys and proxies.

Replying to questions from media persons on the side-lines of a function held in the city outskirts here, Devender Rana said the successive Congress Governments took almost all decisions about the sensitive erstwhile state, bordering hostile Pakistan, not in the national interest but to placate and satiate alter ego of political friends that led to growth of separatism, nepotism, corruption, destruction and finally terrorism.

He attributed myopic policies, governance deficit and promotion of a few political elites under the patronage of the Congress responsible for all ills in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly seven decades, saying but for the course correction effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 the Union Territory would have continued to remain at edge.

Rana said Jammu and Kashmir is close to the heart of the present National leadership that has hugely succeeded in the socio-economic upliftment of the Union Territory in a big way. He referred to the launch of various projects and schemes, saying these will completely transform this part of the country economically.

Devender Rana said, for the first time the element of discrimination and appeasement have been overtaken by fair-play in the governance . Both the regions of Jammu and the Valley are progressing equitably and element of discrimination becoming night-time of past.

Earlier, speaking at a grand function, held to commemorate Sanskrit Month, under the aegis of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avem Vedic Sansthan Trust at Channi Himmat, Devender Rana highlighted the societal role in promoting Sanskrit and said that every single and humble effort to connect young people with their glorious civilizational and cultural moorings is laudable.

Rana, who was the chief guest at the mega programme, exuded confidence that learning of the Sanskrit language will sharpen the minds of youngsters and help them gaining knowledge about ancient texts and scriptures, mostly scripted in this language, known as Dev Vani.

Besides President of the Trust Mahant Rohit Shastri and Managing Director HexaMed Diagnostics Nigam Gupta, prominent among those present on the occasion included RK Chhibber, Director Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and Deepak Gupta, President of Warehouse Traders Federation, Jammu.

Later, Rana visited the rain affected Scheduled Caste Basti in Kamini Nallah in Jagti and interacted with the people who had suffered due to recent heavy rainfall. He assured them that their grievances will be taken up with the concerned for early relief.

Rana also visited the Jambu Zoo to support the noble imitative of adopting animals in the Zoo. It is pertinent to mention here that Rana has adopted Asiatic Lion at Jambu Zoo.