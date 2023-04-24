Union Secretary DDWS Visits Chak Lalu, Dhamore-Trilokpur; Inaugurates WSS, Holds Interactive Session With Locals

JAMMU, APRIL 24: Union Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, (DDWS), Ministry for Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan, today visited Chak Lalu Shah village, Sure Chak panchayat of Phallian Madal block, Jammu and took stock of rural sanitation and drinking water facilities being provided to the people of the areas.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra accompanied the Union Secretary during her visit.

On second day of her two day visit to the Union Territory, Union Secretary inspected work on Gobar Dhan project at Chak Lalu Shah being executed by the Department of Rural Sanitation, J&K. She directed the concerned officers to complete the project within prescribed timelines so that the people of the area avail the facility of this ambitious bio gas plant.

On the occasion, Union Secretary was briefed by the concerned authorities that the Center government had sanctioned 36 Gobar Dhan plants to be established in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. She was informed that all civil works have been completed on 18 Gobar Dhan plants while work on remaining plants is in progress.

She was further apprised that the plant at Chak Lalu Shah is expected to be made fully operational within next 2 months. The plant will have a capacity of 35 cubic meter which will provide the bio gas facility to about 15-20 households for cooking and other domestic purposes.

While addressing the local gathering, Vini Mahajan said that the UT administration is executing development works in these areas completely in consultation with local PRI representatives and prominent villagers. “The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation (DWSS) provides rural water supply and sanitation services in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with the ultimate aim of ensuring quality potable water through piped distribution network to all households especially the scattered and far of rural houses”, she maintained.

She added that the liquid waste management and low cost sewerage in rural areas of the UT are also the thrust areas of the Department. Besides, DWSS also looks after Internal Sanitary Installations and Estate Water Supply services in residential and non residential government buildings.

BDC Chairman of Phallian Mandal said that the J&K government is working hard towards providing all requisite facilities under the Rural Sanitation and JJM Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Director, Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh, Sarpanch, BDO, PRI members and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Later, Union Secretary in presence of Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra and MD Jal Shakti Mission, G N Itoo also inaugurated Water Supply Scheme (WSS) under Jal Jeevan Mission at Dhamore-Trilokpur village. The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 255.64 lakh.

He briefed that 328 households are being benefited by this WSS including 127 new Functional Household Tapped connection and 201 upgraded connections with minimum water supply of 55 lpcd.

Meanwhile, Vini Mahajan also interacted with the members of Paani Samiti of the village and enquired about their functioning and activities.

Chairman Paani Samiti, Sukhjinder Singh, (Sarpanch) along with other members of Paani Samiti of Dhamore and Trilokpur villages expressed gratitude to Union Secretary for providing drinking water facility in their area.

Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, concerned senior officers, PRI members and a large number of people were present.