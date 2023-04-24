Pakistan-Born Author Tarek Fatah Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

NEW DELHI: Canada-based Pakistani origin author and activist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 73.

“Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him,” his daughter Natasha Fatah announced on Twitter.

The Canada-based writer was known for his progressive views on Islam and terror.

Known for his fiery stance on Pakistan, Tarek Fatah had often expressed his support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Fatah was born in Pakistan in 1949 and later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s.

He has worked as a political activist, journalist and television host in Canada and has authored several books, including “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State” and “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism”.