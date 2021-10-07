Union Power Secy inspects Kwar, Keru, Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Projects

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 7: Union Secretary, Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar, who is on two day visit to Kishtwar, today inspected pace of progress on Kwar, Keru and Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Projects coming up in the district.

Union Secretary, who was accompanied by CMD NHPC, Abhay Kumar Singh; Union Joint Secretary Power, Vishal Kapoor and others, issued a slew of directions to the concerned for further accelerating the pace of progress on these prestigious power projects for timely completion.

During the inspection, Union Secretary also took stock of progress on implementation of Area Development plan in the adjoining areas of these projects.

He visited 624 MW run-of-the-river Kiru HEP at Kiru village of Block Nagseni and reviewed status of construction work on the power house.

During his visit to 540 MW Kwar HEP, Union Secretary was apprised about the status of the project by GM Kwar, S P Puri. He directed the CVPP authorities to ensure completion of all ongoing works in a stipulated time ensuring strict adherence to all COVID-19 SOPs.

Union Secretary inspected 390 MW Dul-Hasti Dam site and reviewed generation capacity of power project besides assessing related aspects of the venture. He was also briefed about the power scenario in the district.

Managing Director, CVPPL, Rajat Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma; ACR Kishtwar Akhter Hussain Qazi, Head of Project, Narender Kumar and other senior officers of CVPPL besides district administration were present on the occasion.

Highlighting hydro-electric power potential of Kishtwar, Union Secretary said that the district would soon be a hub of HEPPs in the country and Center government is committed to tap this potential judiciously to suffice the needs of electricity in the UT of J&K in particular and the nation in general.