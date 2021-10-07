Shah reviews Kashmir situation after 7 killings in 5 days

HM briefed by top brass

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir today in the wake of terrorists killing seven civilians in the last five days, officials said.

During the hour-long meeting, the Home Minister was given a presentation on the overall security situation in the Union Territory and the border areas by top officials.

He was briefed about the latest modus operandi of the terrorists in carrying out attacks on soft targets and the steps taken to tighten the security arrangements, an official said.

Shah is believed to have directed the officials to ensure that those involved in the killings are nabbed and to check further occurrence of such incidents.

Later, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar held a separate meeting, which was also attended by top officials of Jammu and Kashmir.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point-blank range inside a Government school in Srinagar today, taking the number of civilians killed by terrorists in the Kashmir valley to seven in the last five days.

Of the seven, four were from minority communities and six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar.

Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Eidgah in Srinagar and Deepak Chand were gunned down at around 11.15 am in the school premises.

There were no students in the school.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on Tuesday.

A “chaat” vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, and another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were also killed on Tuesday in Srinagar and Bandipora respectively.

On Saturday, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri in Srinagar and Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batamaloo.

According to official statistics, a total of 28 civilians have so far been killed by terrorists in 2021.

Of the 28 civilians killed, five belonged to local Hindu or Sikh communities while two were non-local Hindu labourers.

Officials said due to the killings of a large numbers of terrorists of all outfits, especially their leadership, and the destruction of their support systems, the Pakistan-based handlers of the terrorists have got frustrated and changed their strategy. They have started targeting unarmed policemen, politicians and innocent civilians from minority communities, including women.

In all such cases, the terrorists used pistols, which they can carry easily, the officials said.

Most of these crimes are committed by newly-recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist ranks, they added.

According to official data, 97 terror attacks have so far been reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year — 71 on security forces and 26 on civilians.

In 2020, a total of 105 such attacks were reported — 80 on security forces and 25 on civilians. (PTI)

Protecting minorities our national duty: Naqvi

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 7: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, today said that protecting minorities is a “national duty” for the Government and that those who kill members of minority communities in Kashmir will be hunted down.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of a function in Dodhpathri, a tourist resort in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Naqvi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want development, not terrorism and that such acts are being carried out to sabotage the region’s development.

“The people who are attempting to create a roadblock in the development process will be unsuccessful. Wherever the killers are hiding, they will be found and punished,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people to be happy in their lives.

Naqvi slammed regional political parties, claiming that the BJP is not the party that will appeal to voters during elections.

“We always keep in touch with people 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every month, week, and day, we get feedback from the people. This is our goal,” he said, adding that in the coming days, all tourist attractions in Kashmir will be explored.

Naqvi said that earlier there was only family politics but now the BJP Government has reached to the common people and have been functioning actively for the welfare of people.

“The future of J&K has gone through dark period since independence but now the BJP Government is all set to change the future of the region,” he added.

Naqvi also said that other politicians come forward to people only at the time of elections, but the BJP has always been committed and “we have reached the common masses and have resolved the issues of the local population of J&K.”

He said that the Central government has been taking the tip offs from the civil society of the J&K for the development works.

“I feel that this is the exact way which would open the doors of development and peace for the people of J&K. The mission of the government of Narendra Modi is to make the people of valley prosper in their lives,” he said.