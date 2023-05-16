Union MoS Presents Appointment Letters To Youth During Rozgar Mela At Jammu

JAMMU, MAY 16: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, today presented appointment letters to 101 candidates for recruitment in various departments and ministries during Rozgar mela held at the Convention Centre.

Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma, Chief Postmaster General, JK Circle, Kalpana Rajsinghot, Postmaster Jammu Region, Colonel Vinod Kumar and Director Postal Services, Pankaj Kumar participated in the event.

Union MoS, while addressing on the occasion, stated that this is the 5th such employment fair being organized as part of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of providing 10 lakh jobs to unemployed youth of the nation. He elaborated that more than 71 thousand successful candidates, including 101 from J&K, have been provided such job letters today in 45 such events organized all over the country.

He exhorted upon the candidates to seize this opportunity to serve the nation during its Amrit Kaal and work with dedication and sincerity. He informed that the government has facilitated setting up of more than 1 lakh startups and provided numerous skill development trainings to eligible candidates over the past couple of years. He also called upon the youth to help transform India into a developed nation.

Mayor, who also addressed the gathering, highlighted the mission of the Prime Minister of providing jobs to the youth on mission mode over the years. He emphasized that empowerment is about changing lives and asked the successful candidates to work hard and act as role model for the society.

The selected youth have been recruited in Department of Posts besides other government bodies.