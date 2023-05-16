Union Secretary DESW Reviews Functioning Of Sainik Welfare Department, J&K

JAMMU, May 16: Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Union Ministry of Defence, Vijoy Kumar Singh, today visited Sainik Welfare Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

He had a detailed update on various activities undertaken by the J&K Rajya Sainik Board besides taking stock of recent major initiatives launched by the J&K government regarding welfare of ESM and Widows residing in the UT.

Secretary also interacted with veterans who apprised him of their issues and concerns. He assured them that necessary action would be taken up to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

He appreciated the Sainik Welfare Department for their initiatives towards reaching out to ESM and Veer Naris.

Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan, apprised the Secretary of recent steps taken up for welfare of veterans like enhancement of ex-gratia, increased relief for J&K Militia veterans and World War II veterans, approval of two 100 bedded children hostels and enhancement of annuity for various gallantry and distinguished service awards. The re-employment avenues for ex-servicemen have also got a boost after the government has given relaxation to ESM facilitating their employment in J&K, he added.

Colonel JS Randhawa, ZSWO RS Pura, Colonel Bhupinder Singh Sambyal, ZSWO Jammu, Colonel Jitendra Singh ZSWO Akhnoor and Colonel Sukhbir Singh Assla, ZSWO Udhampur, Colonel Manjit Singh Bhau, ZSWO Samba, Lieutenant Colonel Jagmeet Singh, ZSWO Kathua, Colonel GP Singh, DGR North, Colonel Akhil, Colonel Veterans 71 Sub Area and Director Regional Centre ECHS attended the meeting.