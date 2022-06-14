Union MoS Jal Shakti visits Ganderbal; Reviews implementation of JJM in district

GANDERBAL, JUNE 14, 2022: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Shri Prahlad Singh Patel today visited district Ganderbal and reviewed implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district during a meeting held at Meeting Hall Manasbal.

During the meeting, a thorough review of the Jal Jeeven Mission was taken in general while focusing primarily on District Ganderbal. The MoS was briefed about the progress achieved under JJM in the district through a Power Point presentation and was informed that the district has achieved 100 percent implementation of JJM on 13th August 2020.The achievements of the Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal were also highlighted on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the MoS said that the mandate of Jal Jeevan Mission is to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household that will significantly improve quality of life, particularly of women and children and assist in ODF-sustainability as water is important to sustain Swachh Bharat Mission’s gains.

The Minister also enquired about the augmentation of infrastructure under the scheme. The Minister was apprised of the status of coverage, water supply schemes and other related aspects of water supply in the district. The main focus was on implementation of JJM in order to realize the vision of JJM in letter and spirit.

While reviewing the infrastructure created under JJM, the minister directed the Chief Engineer to carry out inspections by empanelled third party agencies for all infrastructures created under the JJM at an earliest.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Ashok Parmar, Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Basharat Kawoosa, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Srinagar/ Ganderbal, Gircharan Singh, Technical Advisor JJM, Kuljit Singh, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal/ Srinagar and other officers from Rural Development Department. Chairperson District Development Council Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq was also present on the occasion.