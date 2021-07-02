Union MoS Home pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

CEO reviews mega projects of Shrine Board

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 2: The Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji today and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board received the Union Minister on his arrival at Katra.

Ramesh Kumar mentioned about various infrastructure development initiatives taken and further arrangements being put in place by the Shrine Board for continuously improving the facilities for the visiting pilgrims.

Meanwhile, CEO Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar also reviewed various aspects of functioning of Bhawan-Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway, Siar Dabri-Bhawan Material Ropeway, protection and treatment works, installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls, multipurpose audio system and underground cabling project at a meeting held here.

Taking an extensive review of these projects of the Shrine Board, the Chief Executive Officer stressed for expeditious completion of the remaining stretches of the underground cabling project by executing it on fast track mode and, if required, even by mopping up additional manpower, machinery, material and all other wherewithal. CEO emphasized that all staff engaged by companies to be fully vaccinated.

While referring to the functioning of Passenger Ropeway, the CEO said that COVID appropriate behaviour and all other norms and protocols must be strictly observed. He also asked for optimum utilisation of the Material Ropeway facility for transportation of material between Katra and Bhawan.

The CEO Shrine Board said that all the arrangements also to be put in place for the early installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra.

The meeting was attended by Vishavjeet Singh, Dy CEO and other concerned officers and engineers of the Shrine Board, RITES and THDCIL besides the concerned representatives of the various executing agencies of the projects.