Sikh Minority Forum calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: A delegation of Sikh Minority Forum, J&K today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by former Legislator, Surinder Ambardar submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to various welfare issues of Sikh Community living in J&K including implementation of Anti-Conversion Law; Special employment package for Sikhs; beautification and other allied development works of religious places; extension of benefits under new Industrial policy; reservation in Delimitation process; reservation in Assembly seats etc.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the visiting deputation and assured them that all their concerns and demands would be looked into meticulously.

“J&K Government is dedicated towards equitable development, besides safeguarding the interests of every section of the society without any discrimination”, observed the Lt Governor.