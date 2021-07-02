GMC Principal reviews status of PM-JAY/SEHAT Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: A meeting was held today under the chairpersonship of Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu to discuss the issues related to the procurement of implants/stents which are being provided to the patients admitted under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)/SEHAT Scheme.

Dr Waseem Akram, State Consultant, State Health Agency participated through video conferencing. During the meeting, the issues related to procurement of implants/stents were discussed and direction for timely procurement and maintenance of quality of products were issued to the representative of AMRIT Stores.

It was decided to have medical coordinator in each Department and an additional nodal officer for each hospital who shall be overall responsible overseeing the implementation of the scheme in each hospital. HODs were asked to give a list of implants/stents with specification so that the same can be made available when required. Further, AMRIT Store shall make the implants/stents available within Ortho OT/Cathlabs to facilitate the operating surgeons to avoid delay.

The AMRIT Stores representatives were directed to ensure hassle free supply of implants/stents in order to make the AB-PMJAY-Sehat Scheme successful. Dr Waseem, State Coordinator said that multiple surgeries on patients under the scheme can be done.

This meeting was followed by a review meeting with Engineers, planning officers and Medical Superintendents regarding status of ongoing projects, gaps in DPRs, timely completion of projects, status of funds, procurements and upgradation projects.

The meeting was attended by Administrator, GMC&AH, MS SSH, MS GMC, Chief Accounts Officer GMC Jammu, Purchase Section Representative SSH and GMC Jammu and representative from AMRIT store.