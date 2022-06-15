Union MoS Home inspects Transit Accommodation Camp at Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 15: Asserting that Kashmiri migrants constitute part and parcel of Kashmir’s composite culture, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik today affirmed that Union Government led by the Prime Minister is keen towards the peaceful and prosperous welfare of Kashmiri migrants. He said that several concrete measures have been taken in order to ensure their rehabilitation so that they live in their homeland with peace and harmony.

The Minister made these remarks during inspection of Transit Accommodation Camp at Khawjabagh Baramulla where he took first hand appraisal of its construction work. He was accompanied by DIG North Kashmir Uday Baskar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad and other senior functionaries of the administration.

The transit camp, having the accommodation facility for about 320 families, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.32 Crores in which 192 flats will be completed in December of this year while as rest flats will be completed in March next year.

While terming the people of Kashmir having loving and accommodative nature, the Minister said that time has come when the people of different faiths and beliefs live with peace and prosperity. He said that unity in diversity as envisaged in ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” initiative, is the only unifying factor for a strong nation.

After carrying out the sports activities, the Minister asserted that the mission of ‘New India’ as conceptualized by the Prime Minister, can be achieved through the nation wide movement of Fit India, besides urging youth to join hands in order to realise the ambition. He said that youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building and there is a need to provide appropriate platforms for harnessing it in a right and constructive way.

Reiterating upon the Government’s commitment of empowering youth by means of various youth engagement activities, the Minister said that various programmes are in pipeline which will enable our youth to perform progressively. He also said that future of every nation rests on its youth and they need to identify their role for the upliftment of the nation.

While enlisting various interventions taken by the present dispensation, Pramanik said that the Government is committed to provide all facilities including sophisticated infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir for sports related activities so that the youth are engaged in sports and build their careers in it.

Later, the MoS laid foundation stone of Residential Apartments (2BHK) for BDCs at Veerwan Baramulla being established at an estimated cost of Rs. 633.44 lacs which has been highly applauded by PRIs and other concerned stakeholders.