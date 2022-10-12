Union MoS for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel reaches Ganderbal on two-day visit

Visits industrial estates Ganderbal, inaugurates Senior Citizen home at Wayil

Distributes mobility aids among beneficiaries

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 12: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel today visited district Ganderbal under the third Phase of the Public Outreach Programme of Central Government in order to assess the ground level development scenario and to listen to grievances and public demands.

On day one, the Minister visited old Industrial Estates Ganderbal where she was briefed about the functioning of industrial estate in which over 90 units are established. The DIC Ganderbal informed that four new Industrial Estates are coming up in the district at Barsoo, Kohistan Colony, Pehlipora and Arigoripora for which allotment process has already been initiated.

On the occasion, the Minister interacted with the Association of Small Scale Industrial Unit Holders Ganderbal who apprised her about the issues being faced by various unit holders and demanded augmentation of various facilities within the estate viz upgradation of canal road, drainage and effluent treatment plant, sustained marketability and other issues for increasing its scope.

The Minister while replying to the issues said that the purpose of visiting the Industrial Estate was to take first hand appraisal about its functioning adding that the department is committed to provide all possible facilities to the unit holders in order to increase the scope and growth of the industry. She also apprised them of the steps being taken up by the department for implementation of various subsidy schemes.

Earlier, the minister along with DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner Shyambir and other dignitaries inspected the stalls erected by various unit holders to showcase their products within the premise of Industrial Estates.

Later, the Minister inaugurated Senior Citizen Home of 25 bed facility at Wayil which is being established in rented accommodation under Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and would be run by Hope Disability Centre. On the occasion, the Minister took a round of the building and was informed that all facilities would be available for the senior citizens like free boarding/lodging, medical care and counseling, recreational facilities and rehabilitation programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister complimented the district administration and Hope Disability Center for establishing Senior Citizen Home and said that Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has taken responsibility for welfare, social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society including the elderly.

She said that under Public Outreach Programme of Central Government, about 70 ministers are visiting J&K to assess the ground level development scenario and review the implementation of various government schemes on the ground to make life of people more comfortable and take development scenario to new heights under the able guidance of Sh. Narendra Modi Ji. She said that in this regard, ministers of all departments are visiting J&K to have first hand appraisal about the development needs pertaining to their departments so that planning is done accordingly.

She further said that central government is committed to provide better employment avenues to the local youth of J&K and in this regard four new industries are coming up in the district Ganderbal.

Later, she also distributed mobility aids among the beneficiaries.