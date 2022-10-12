J&K Non-Local Voters Row: Ghulam Nabi Azad Hits Out At Centre

ANANTNAG, October 12: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that those who are outsiders should not be allowed to cast their vote in the Union Territory.

“People outside shouldn’t cast their vote in the UT. Only local voters should be allowed. They can vote in their states in a sealed envelope, as per the system. The importance of voting in Jammu and Kashmir has been that only locals vote – be it Jammu or Kashmir,” said the chief of the newly announced Democratic Azad Party.

The Jammu administration on Tuesday issued an order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The purpose of the certificate of residence is to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls. (Agencies)