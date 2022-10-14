Union MoS Education Subhas Sarkar visits Kulgam

Assess execution of developmental projects and implementation of schemes

KULGAM, OCTOBER 14: Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar today visited District Kulgam as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Union Government.

During his visit, the Minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme.

He also visited developmental projects and took stock of development scenario of the district.

On the first day of his visit, the Minister started by visiting Mini-Stadium Kulgam where he inaugurated Inter-Zone district level competitions/ tournaments in multiple sports categories.

Addressing the players on the occasion, the Minister stated that sports is key to stay fit and healthy.

He stated that the nation is witnessing holistic development and progressing in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narinder Modi and development of sports infrastructure also witnessed booming development.

He complimented youth and players for bringing laurels by participating at national and international level.

He added that the Central Government has taken the initiative of public outreach under which 70 ministers are visiting J&K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes in the UT of J&K besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals.

Later, the Minister visited drug de-addiction centre at Kulgam and took stock of its functioning and available facilities for rehabilitation of drug victimized persons.

Dr. Subhas also inaugurated a smart class room at Government Middle School Rangrez Mohalla Kulgam and interacted with the students there.

Later, he visited Chensan Chawalgam and inaugurated Amrit Sarovar in presence of PRI members.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Director Education Kashmir, SSP Kulgam and other senior officers were present during the outreach programme.