Union MoS Education inaugurates ‘Conference Hall’ at GDC Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 1: On the second day of his visit to district Baramulla, Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar today inaugurated a multipurpose Conference Hall at Government Degree College Baramulla that has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.14 Crore. The Minister also carried out several activities having larger educational significance.

Dr. Sarkar is on a visit to Baramulla district as part of Union Government’s special outreach programme which aims to evoke public feedback from different sections of the society besides carrying out developmental activities in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, Director Colleges Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai, Principal GDC Baramulla Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, President MC Baramulla Tauseef Raina, heads of various departments, faculty members and other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the Conference Hall, the Minister held an interactive session with the students and faculty members wherein they shared their viewpoints pertaining to the educational scenario. The students as well as faculty members appraised some important issues and grievances hampering the smooth functioning of educational ecosystem and sought their timely redressal for the betterment of the overall educational system in the district.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sarkar formally presented the National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade ‘A’ to the college authorities during which he highly appreciated the college administration for meeting the requisite standards of excellence.

He also advised the student fraternity to acquaint themselves with modern means of education adding that the present dispensation at the Central level is very keen to upgrade the employability of students by means of different skill development and job oriented courses.

The Minister also outlined the salient features of National Education Policy- 2020 and said that the policy can by and large fulfill the educational aspirations as it gives due consideration to activity based learning outcomes.

Earlier, the Director Colleges presented a detailed picture of higher education in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted various related aspects.