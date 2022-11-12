Union MoS DoNER begins two-day tour of Anantnag; Reviews developmental scenario of the district

Distributes Golden cards, Artisan cards, sanction letters among beneficiaries

ANANTNAG, NOVEMBER 12: Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma today started his two day tour of Anantnag district as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of Central Government and reviews development scenario of the district.

On the first day of his visit, the Minister visited the Martand Sun temple, Ranbirpora here. During the visit, the Minister was apprised of the rich history of the sun temple and the fact that it is the oldest of the three sun temples in the country.

The Minister on the occasion also interacted with the employees and local populace of the area and gave patient hearing to them.

Later, the Minister visited Pahalgam and held a detailed interaction with local delegations as well as District Development Council Chairman and members, BDC Chairpersons, President MC Pahalgam and Sarpanches there.

The delegations included representatives of Association of Sumo Stand Pahalgam as well as local residents of Pahalgam. The delegations put forth several suggestions and the minister gave them patient hearing.

The Minister while interacting with the delegations said that the suggestions put forth by the delegates will be taken into account and appropriate action taken will be taken.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken various steps taken for welfare of the common man and rapid development is being witnessed across J&K. He further said that the Union Government is committed to the development of the UT and any assistance required will be extended.

The Minister also remarked that the UT administration under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has designed suitable interventions to address the problems of the common man and has made unprecedented efforts at ensuring transparency and accountability in implementation of welfare measures.

During the interaction, DDC Chairman Anantnag, MY Gorsi apprised the chair that development in Anantnag is progressing at a rapid pace. He said that the departments are organizing awareness camps throughout the district to ensure that every beneficiary is covered under the welfare schemes of the government. He said that there has been significant progress in coverage of people under PM Sehat, E Shram Cards, Social Security for old aged, widows, PM POSHAN and prosthetic aids for specially abled.

In the meanwhile, the Minister inspected the stalls erected by various departments like Industries and Commerce, Agriculture Production, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Fisheries, Health and Family Welfare, AYUSH, ICDS and Social Welfare. He also distributed Golden cards among PM SEHAT beneficiaries, Artisan cards among craftsmen, sanction letters among industrial unit holders, PMMSY beneficiaries, etc. Interacting with the beneficiaries, he inquired about the process they had to follow for receiving the benefits and the time taken.

Later, the Minister also visited the under construction Sub District Hospital at Pahalgam being constructed at a cost of Rs. 19.9 crores. He also visited the under construction Court Complex of Munsiff, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Pahalgam.

Among others, the Minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom; SSP Anantnag, Ashish Mishra; ADDC Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Wani; SDM Pahalgam, ACR Anantnag, Tehsildar Pahalgam and other concerned officials.