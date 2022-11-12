DC Shopian suspends 2 VLWs for financial irregularities

SHOPIAN, Nov 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today suspended two VLWs/Panchayat Secretaries namely Yasmeena Jan, Panchayat Secretary, Halqa Handew and Abdul Hamid Bhat, Panchayat Secretary, Halqa Saidapora-A, for financial irregularities at their respective Halqas.

An enquiry team has been constituted, headed by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shopian, Manzoor Hussain having members including Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat and Ex. Engineer REW.(Agencies)