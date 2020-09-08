Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal and Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurating, online, new structures in Central University Jammu, named after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Brig Rajendra Singh, on Tuesday.
Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal and Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurating, online, new structures in Central University Jammu, named after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Brig Rajendra Singh, on Tuesday.
Editorial
Apathetic hospital leads to ‘delivery’ on road
Ranking in ‘ease of doing business’