The Chinese Overhaul

Shaurya K Sangra

China’s sudden rise in the Geo-political scenario in the South East Asian region which has led to serious repercussions for various nations doesn’t come up as a surprise. China for long has dominated the world as an Economic Powerhouse but in recent times, it has been more politically involved than it was a decade ago. Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative which was adopted in 2013 has transformed how we looked at China and its allies over the years. Over 125 nations having already signed up to become the part of the Initiative, it looks preeminent that China would hold the trade monopoly until and unless there is a proactive measure from the other side of the table. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China’s biggest investment under the belt and road initiative has given China a superior trade route to the Middle Eastern countries and Europe. The reward of the same came as Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan rail link project being assigned to China and would now be coordinated with the Chinese operated Gwadar Port in Pakistan and the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka. The rail-like project was previously backed by India but due to the fear of American sanctions and Iran’s avid interest within China, India was left out of the Deal.

China’s policy was always focused upon the regions of Tibet and Taiwan which it had always claimed, China had also pressed its claim on Arunachal Pradesh, the then North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) solely based on it being an integral part of South Tibet but of late there has been a paradigm shift in China’s Foreign Policy as it has started to lock horns with its neighboring nations by claiming their sovereign territories. China has claimed the Japanese Senkaku islands and has tried to extend its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) beyond the standard 200 nautical miles for the economic benefits it has for them and also because it has succeeded in becoming the big bull in Diplomacy and Foreign Relations.

China’s recent escalation with India is also associated with its authoritative attitude towards its neighbors. China had waited for the snow to melt in Ladakh and had made a tactical move to occupy small patches within the grey area in the Eastern Ladakh. India is now showing measures of proactiveness in the region against the Chinese aggression and its imminent that India is certainly in for the Long Haul with China. The constant failing of the Military talks has also added up to the conclusion that both parties are not interested to restore the modus vivendi which was in place hitherto. These constant skirmishes with China in Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and China’s exaggerated claims in the South China Sea are also linked to various developments the world is currently navigating with; Covid-19 Pandemic being the recent one. While most of the nations being busy to flatten the curve and dealing with their internal affairs have ignored the international scenario of the world, China has already opened up most of its economy having set up its market for the Corona stuck nations for trade in essential commodities.

America, meanwhile, is already gearing up for the November Election showdown which would be a decisive instrument in the next decade to come. Joe Biden and his presidential running mate Kamala Harris are a tough competition for Donald Trump and Mike Pence who are already under serious criticism for their handling of the Corona Virus and the recent Black killings in the States. Donald Trump succeeded to make America’s foreign policy towards China a Nationalistic agenda for the election and therefore, Joe Biden has already spoken out that his policy towards China would be on the Offensive similar to that of Trump. This Election Scenario is similar to that of the 1960 American election which was contested between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon over the issue of the Vietnam War where Nixon had made the war against the Soviet Union a nationalistic issue and Kennedy was left with no choice but to support the same.

This stance of America will have serious implications on shaping the foreign policy of various nations as rally under the post Pandemic world. This also means that the Economic Cold War between the United States and China is on the cards. Whether it’s Trump or Joe Biden who succeed in the White House, serious policy changes towards China would be drafted and The United States would want a more military presence in Taiwan and other regions where China is trying to dominate. America will have to play a decisive role in how the world responds to the Chinese aggressive policies.

Additionally, to China’s favor, there is the incapacitated White House the world has ever seen. The White House was a symbol for hope and admiration of every personage until November 2016 when Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States in a closely fought election against the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. White House was busy fighting its internal battles with the Congress and the Senate and had ignored the role America had earlier played in shaping the world’s policy and in conflict resolution.

The question one now needs to ponder is India’s next move. Would India join hands with the United States and lead various other nations who are oppressed by the Chinese sanctions and territorial expansions to come up as an ally or would India again be on the neutral ground similar to the start of the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union and lead the world to fabricate a similar organization like the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)?

(The author is pursuing his Higher Secondary at the Jodhamal Public School)

