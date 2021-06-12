Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri Slam Digvijaya Singh On Art 370 Remarks

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday sparked a row on the abrogated Article 370 after his stand on the matter surfaced in an audio clip on social media. In a Clubhouse clip shared by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh can allegedly be heard saying that in case Congress retains power, then reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370. Singh has now faced severe backlash from the ruling BJP senior leaders.

MoS Jitendra Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri slam Digvijaya Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh slammed the Congress party leader for his stand on Article 370. Singh stated that Digvijaya Singh’s remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress party that has ‘sown the seeds’ of separatism in Kashmir. Moreover, he also blamed the grand old party’s similar statements that facilitate ‘Pakistan’s designs’ in the valley.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also hit out at Digvijaya Singh after his remarks. The Union Minister stated that the Congress should come to terms with the abrogation of article 370 instead of echoing similar sentiments from across the border, thereby referring to Pakistan. He added that democracy in Kashmir before abrogation of Article 370 was only in the hands of the ruling elite. Moreover, he further hit out and said that instigators of violence sent their kids abroad while giving stones in the hands of children of the common people of Kashmir. (Agency)

