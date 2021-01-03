Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar, hospitalised

BENGALURU: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here, official sources said.

Gowda (67) is currently stable and is undergoing further tests and treatment at a private hospital.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4:45 pm on Sunday.

His condition is stable and will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours, the hospital’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“He is stable, blood and other parameters are normal. There is nothing to worry. We will keep him under observation for 24 hours. (AGENCIES)