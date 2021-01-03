23 dead, 15 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

GHAZIABAD (UP): Twenty-three people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 15 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

Several people had taken shelter under the recently constructed structure while it rained. The dead, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time, officials said.

Rescue workers sifted through the building’s rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there.

Apart from the 23 dead, 15 others were admitted at different hospitals, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.