J&K On Path Of Unprecedented Socio-Economic Development Under Leadership Of PM Modi: P K Paras

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 18: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented socio- economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said on Saturday.

Interacting with various delegations in Samba district, the Minister for Food Processing Industries said the 140 crore population of the country is witnessing equitable growth and development across all sectors.

Paras was in Samba district as part of the central government’s public outreach initiative and held a series of meetings with various delegations.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, J&K is witnessing unprecedented socio-economic development. The 140 crore people of the country are witnessing equitable growth and development across all sectors, be it education, healthcare facilities, seamless online services, power upgradation, road network, 24×7 piped water supply and others,” the minister said.

Elaborating on various schemes being launched and implemented by his ministry, Paras said these are a stepping stone towards achieving the prime minister’s dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ besides boosting the concept of ‘Vocal For Local’.

He called upon the locals to avail the benefit of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and mini food parks which is providing a boost to growth of the food processing sector in the country.

Deputations of District Development Council members, Chairman Block Development Council, Industrial Associations of Bari-Brahmana and Samba, Food Processing Industries Associations, and artisans of Handicrafts and Handloom met the minister and presented a memorandum of their demands.

Paras also interacted with a group of youths under C-DYTE, women Sarpanch, weavers, artisans and took feedback regarding implementation of various government schemes on ground, an official spokesman said.

The delegations appreciated the government’s outreach programme especially for J&K and said the commitment of the central government towards development of the Union Territory with its numerous innovative steps are yielding tangible results.