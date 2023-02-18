J&K Administration Has No Mandate to Take Decision Rendering People Homeless: Lal Singh

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 18: Criticising an anti-encroachment drive being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir to retrieve State land, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) president Lal Singh on Saturday said the lieutenant governor-led administration has no mandate to take such a decision that is rendering people “homeless and jobless”.

Singh also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deliberately delaying the Assembly polls in the Union Territory as it is afraid of facing the voters, who are angry with its policies.

“This is not an anti-encroachment drive, but a criminal act under which they are harassing the public and taking away their land, demolishing homes and businesses. The LG-led administration is the encroacher here and not the public,” Singh, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, told reporters here.

The DSSP president, who recently launched the “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” from Kathua to mobilise people against the government’s “wrong policies”, said “they (BJP) have defamed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by accusing us of being encroachers on state land”.

He asked the Union Territory administration to make the names of the alleged land grabbers public.

“They are indulging in such types of actions to deviate the attention of the public who are angry with the policies of the central government. The LG’s rule should have ended within a year, but they are afraid of facing the voters who are angry with them,” Singh said.

“They (BJP) disintegrated and downgraded Jammu and Kashmir and took away the rights that were given to us by the Constitution. People have not given them a mandate but they are using the LG-led administration to continue their rule. They stand exposed before the public,” he added.