NEW DELHI: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday received additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Paras resigned on Tuesday as he accused the BJP of doing “injustice” with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Food Processing Industries
