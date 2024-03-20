Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Food Processing Industries

NEW DELHI: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday received additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Paras resigned on Tuesday as he accused the BJP of doing “injustice” with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.